Eight Minor Girls Flee From Thane Observation Home; Major Search Operation Launched

A massive search operation was launched after eight teenage girls, aged 15 to 17, escaped from a government-run observation home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred early Tuesday at the facility in Ulhasnagar township, where the girls broke a bedroom window grill to flee.

The home's caretaker promptly informed the local police, who swiftly began the search. Within two hours, seven of the escapees were found at two locations in Ulhasnagar and returned to the facility. The eighth girl remains unaccounted for.Authorities noted the girls' escape could have been more challenging to contain if the local train service had started, potentially allowing them to leave the town. The police revealed that the girls were unhappy living at the facility, leading to their decision to escape. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

