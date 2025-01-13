Ghodbunder Road Accident: One Dead, One Seriously Injured by 15-Year-Old Boy in Thane West

In a tragic incident early Monday morning, a 15-year-old boy driving a Mahindra & Mahindra pickup truck caused a fatal accident in Thane West, resulting in one death and one serious injury. The incident occurred near Suraj Water Park on Ghodbunder Road at approximately 2:35 AM when the underage driver lost control of the vehicle.

According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell at 7:34 AM, the minor driver, identified as Sai Krishna Manoj Biswal, was heading towards Mumbai when he crashed into two parked auto-rickshaws before plunging into a Metro construction pit along the roadside.

Jitendra Mohan Kamble (31), one of the auto-rickshaw occupants from Nehrunagar, Vartaknagar, was pronounced dead at the District Government Hospital. The second victim, Ganesh Vishwanath Waghmare (29), sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

DCP Prashant Kadam confirmed that the driver is indeed a minor, aged 15 years. The teenager, a resident of Purushottam Nayan Building in Kasarvadavali, has been taken into custody by the Kasarvadavali Police for further legal action.

The accident involved two auto-rickshaws with registration numbers MH 04 KA 6736 and MH 03 DC 6732. The Disaster Management Cell has cordoned off the area for safety, while traffic police are working to remove the damaged vehicles using towing services.

Traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of Ghodbunder Road has now been restored to normal flow. The Kasarvadavali Police Station is handling the ongoing investigation into the incident.