Ghodbunder Road Hit-and-Run: Woman Killed, Man Injured as Unidentified Vehicle Hits Motorbike in Thane

A woman was killed and a man suffered injuries when an unidentified vehicle knocked down their motorbike in Maharashtra's Thane city. The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Sunday, October 19, beneath a skywalk bridge near Vijay Garden housing society on Ghodbunder Road.

The man and woman were returning from a party when an unidentified vehicle hit their bike. Kasarwadavali Police said that the woman identified as Swati, fell under the wheel of the offending vehicle and suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, according to the news agency PTI.

The man suffered a fracture in his hand and was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment. He said to be stable and receiving treatment at the hospital.

The body of the deceased was sent for the post-mortem. The police have launched an investigation and searching for the unidentified vehicle and its driver in the case.