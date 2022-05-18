Jewelry owner stabbed in shop, incident captured on CCTV

The incident took place on Tuesday when an unidentified man broke into a jeweller's shop and attacked the owner with a knife. The unidentified assailant was wearing a face mask. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The jeweler was injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. So, the attacker has fled away after attacking the shop owner.

Ramnagar police have registered a case and started searching for the absconding attackers. Meanwhile, a premeditated attack is being suspected and police are investigating the matter. However, police refused to speak in front of the camera.

Manna Taraknath (age 54) owns a shop called Manna Jewelers on Agarkar Road in Dombivali. Manna was in his shop around noon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an unknown man came to the shop. The attacker had his face covered. He threatened Manna with a knife. When the frightened Manna resisted, he attacked Manna with a knife. As soon as Manna was injured, the assailant fled away.

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the shop. Manna was injured in the attack and has been admitted to hospital. A case has been registered against the unidentified assailant at Ramnagar police station and a search is on. Although the motive for the attack was not immediately clear, it is suspected that the attack was premeditated. Police are investigating. Sachin Sandbhor, senior police inspector, Ramnagar police station, said that the accused would be arrested soon.