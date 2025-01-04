Kalyan Rape and Murder Case: Accused Vishal and His Wife Remanded to 14 Days Judicial Custody

The court has remanded both Vishal Gawli and his wife Sakshi Gawli to 14 days of judicial custody in the Kalyan sexual assault and murder case. They were presented in court today, where Vishal made several shocking revelations. The investigating officer provided crucial information, revealing that Vishal sold his mobile phone to a lodge manager in Buldhana for five thousand rupees. The bag containing the victim's body, discarded in the Bapgaon area, has yet to be found. Although the police requested three days of custody, the court opted for judicial custody instead.

Previously, Vishal had been in police custody for nine days, and with all documents submitted, his lawyer Sanjay Dhanke argued for judicial custody. The court granted 14 days of judicial custody, during which Vishal broke down in tears and requested a meeting with his wife. The case involves the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl from Kalyan. Blood stains found outside Vishal's house linked him to the murder. The girl's body was discovered in Bapgaon, and it was confirmed that she had been kidnapped from the Kolsewadi police station area.

CCTV footage showed the girl leaving but not returning. Blood stains near Vishal's residence heightened police suspicion, leading to his wife's interrogation. She confessed that Vishal had sexually assaulted and murdered the girl after committing the crime at their home on Monday. He concealed her body in a large bag, and when Sakshi returned from work at 7 PM, he disclosed the incident to her.