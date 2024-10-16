Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane District Releases Voter Statistics; Ovala-Majiwada Tops With Highest Electorate

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, 2024, the Thane district has released its voter statistics, highlighting a comprehensive overview of its electorate. The data reveals that Thane district has a total of 71,55,278 voters as of October 15, 2024, with 38,13,264 male voters, 33,41,070 female voters, and 1,394 individuals in the transgender category.

Gender Dynamics: The gender ratio of the electorate stands at 876 females per 1000 males, reflecting a slight imbalance. This ratio may have implications for campaign strategies as political parties might tailor their messages to address gender-specific issues and concerns.

Constituency-wise Distribution: The Ovala-Majiwada constituency leads the pack with the highest number of voters at 540,293, making it a key battleground for political parties. On the other end of the spectrum, the Ulhasnagar constituency has the lowest voter count with 280,852 registered voters.

Special Categories of Voters: The district's voter list includes several special categories that could play crucial roles in swinging the election results:

First-time Voters: A significant 165,597 voters fall in the 18-19 age group, representing first-time voters. Senior Citizens: The district has 57,209 voters aged 85 and above. Voters with Disabilities: There are 37,854 registered voters with disabilities. Service Voters and NRIs: The district has 1,599 service voters and 977 NRI voters.



The District Collector and District Election Officer Ashok Shingare held a press conference today to outline the election preparations and timeline. Nomination papers can be filed until October 29, with scrutiny taking place on October 30. Candidates have until November 4 to withdraw their nominations.

“There will be a total of 6,894 polling stations across the district. The maximum polling stations are in Murbad constituency (518 stations), and the minimum polling stations are in Ulhasnagar constituency (260 stations), told Collector Shingare .