Mumbai Metro Line 4: Trial Runs to Begin in September, Full Launch by Year-End, Says Eknath Shinde

Thane and Mumbai are witnessing rapid development with multiple infrastructure projects underway, including the ambitious ‘Wadala–Ghatkopar–Kasarvadavali’ Metro 4 corridor. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Sunday that trial runs on this route will begin in September, with operations expected to start by the year-end. Calling it a matter of pride for the city, Shinde said the project will fulfill the long-awaited dream of Metro travel for Thane residents. Speaking at the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Varsha Marathon, he added that the project will significantly enhance urban connectivity and reduce commuting challenges faced by thousands of daily passengers.

Shinde emphasized that Thane’s Metro work, long delayed, is now advancing rapidly. Years of incomplete work had forced citizens to endure severe traffic congestion. He revealed plans for a larger ‘Wadala–Thane–Mira-Bhayandar–Mumbai’ Metro network, supported by an internal connecting route. The project is expected to ease traffic jams considerably. In addition, a direct coastal road is being developed from Thane to Mumbai via Saket Creek, Gaymukh, and Fountain, linking to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway. According to Shinde, this road will divert through-traffic away from Thane city, further reducing congestion and improving local travel conditions.

In a separate announcement, Shinde confirmed that the iconic Gadkari Rangayatan theatre will reopen on August 15 following a ten-month closure for repairs. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that technical checks are underway before the reopening. Shinde also noted that during his tenure as Chief Minister, ₹3,000 crore had been sanctioned for Thane’s development projects. Highlighting the city’s transformation, he said that funds have never been withheld for key infrastructure works. With these projects nearing completion, Thane is set to see major improvements in transport, public amenities, and cultural infrastructure.