PM Modi in Thane: Prime Minister to Attend Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, Women's Empowerment Mission Event on October 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Thane, Maharashtra, on October 5 to participate in an event related to the state's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Women's Empowerment Mission, a district official confirmed on Monday. In a release, the district administration stated that officials reviewed preparations for the upcoming event, focusing on rain contingencies, traffic management, and parking arrangements.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship scheme of the Eknath Shinde government, provides financial aid of Rs 1,500 per month to women with an annual family income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh. The Women Empowerment Mission, launched by the Shinde government in October last year, seeks to unify all state and Union government schemes related to the socio-economic development of women under a single platform.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conference.

His scheduled visit to Pune on September 26 was canceled due to heavy rains in the city. However, the Prime Minister virtually inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project, as reported by PTI.