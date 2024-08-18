Thane: 17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Ceiling Plaster Falls in Bhiwandi Home

A 17-year-old boy died when the ceiling plaster of a flat in a four-storey building fell in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Saturday in the flat located at Kharivali in Bhiwandi area where a couple resided with their two sons and a daughter.

The ceiling plaster of the flat located on the building's second floor suddenly collapsed and fell on the house occupants, an official from Bhoiwada police station said. A minor son of the couple received severe injuries and died, he said.

The body was sent for postmortem to the IGM government hospital and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said.