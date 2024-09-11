Thane: 17-Year-Old Dies After Falling from Skywalk in Ambernath

The body of a 17-year-old boy was discovered beneath a skywalk in Ambernath early Wednesday morning. According to police reports, the teenager fell from the skywalk on Station Road around 2 AM after losing his balance.

Speaking to LokmatTimes.com, police officials confirmed that the deceased was a minor and was intoxicated at the time of the incident. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.





Family members of the deceased revealed that the young man worked in the Ambernath market and resided in Mharal village near Ulhasnagar. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Chaya Hospital in Ambernath.

Jagannath Kalaskar, Senior Police Inspector of Ambernath Police Station, told LokmatTimes.com, "We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area. Our initial investigation indicates that the deceased was under the influence of alcohol and lost his balance. We are also investigating why he was on the skywalk so late at night."

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.