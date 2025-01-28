Thane: 27-Year-Old Bhiwandi Cricketer Dies of Heart Attack After Hitting Two Consecutive Sixes

He hit a powerful six off the first two balls, and the audience was demanding a third. True to form, he stepped up and hit the third six in a row. However, fate had other plans. As he celebrated, he suddenly collapsed at the crease, never to rise again. Sagar Vaze, a 27-year-old cricketer from Bhiwandi's Kopar village in Thane district of Maharashtra, tragically passed away on the playing field, leaving the entire community in shock.

Known as a skilled player in his local league, Sagar had an immense passion for cricket. He had previously suffered a heart attack, but it had passed without any lasting issues. Sadly, his love for the game led him to continue playing despite medical advice to take a break.

The fatal incident occurred on the evening of the match when Sagar was at the crease. After hitting two consecutive sixes, he was preparing to strike the third when he suddenly suffered a severe heart attack. He collapsed immediately.

The players on the field rushed him to the hospital for treatment, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The untimely death of this young cricketer has left fans and players in the area heartbroken as they come to terms with the fact that they will never again see his talent on the field.