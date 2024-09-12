Thane: 30-Year-Old Cow Vigilante Kidnapped and Brutally Assaulted by Two Men in Kalyan

A 30-year-old cow vigilante from Kalyan in Thane district was kidnapped and violently assaulted by two men, police reported on Wednesday. The victim, according to the complaint, was forcibly dragged from his car by the suspects, who then transported him in an auto-rickshaw to the Govind Wadi bypass road. There, he was brutally beaten at approximately 9:30 am on Tuesday.

The attackers also verbally abused the victim, alleging that he had informed the police about a pickup truck carrying beef, which resulted in the vehicle's seizure, according to the authorities. After the assault, the victim, described as a “gau rakshak” (cow vigilante) in the FIR, was transferred to another vehicle and dropped near a flower market in the Patripool area, according to the police.

The police have identified the suspects as Aslam Mulla and his brother Sam, and are actively working to apprehend them. An FIR has been filed against the pair under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Section 137(2) (kidnapping), Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous means), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and Section 3(5) (criminal acts committed by multiple individuals with a common intention).

