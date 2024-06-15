Thane: 96 'Extremely Dangerous' Buildings Identified; Commissioner Orders Evacuation and Utility Disconnection

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued a directive for the prompt termination of water supply, electricity connections, and sewage lines to all occupied buildings deemed highly hazardous in Thane. Furthermore, residents are to be swiftly evacuated to ensure their safety.

Rao has instructed assistant commissioners to conduct physical inspections of all buildings classified as extremely dangerous (C1 category) and dangerous (C2A category) within their respective wards within the next two days. Their task includes engaging with residents to facilitate their prompt relocation.

The orders come after instructions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on monsoon preparedness and complaints from public representatives and citizens in Thane. Rao held a meeting with senior civic officials on Friday. There are 96 extremely dangerous buildings in Thane, of which 37 are occupied - 27 in Naupada and Kopri, one in Majiwada, three in Uthalsar, two in Kalwa, and four in Mumbra.

Rao said there should be no delay in action as it involves citizens' lives. He emphasized that making residents understand and asking them to move to safer places is extremely important as the rain intensity can increase anytime.

This action comes amid the slab of a hall on the third floor of Om Krishna Co-operative Housing Society building in Kalwa, Thane, collapsed onto the second floor, injuring three residents on Wednesday. The multi-story building, constructed around 30-35 years ago, had been classified as a hazardous C1 category structure.

As a precautionary measure, the TMC’s Encroachment Department officials, along with the Disaster Management Officer, have ordered the complete evacuation of the building due to its precarious condition. The displaced residents, around 90-100 people, have temporarily moved in with their relatives as the society had a total of 30 residential units spread across the ground plus four floors. The officials have affixed a danger notice on the building, and further action will be taken by the PWD and Encroachment Department regarding its future.

In an emergency, the civic body will ensure water, electricity, and sanitation facilities at its transit camps to avoid inconvenience to Thanekars.

The civic chief has appealed to citizens not to undertake major repairs at home during the monsoon season. Societies should not grant permission for such repairs. The use of equipment like vibrators should be under inspectors' supervision as violations have led to accidents during repairs of some buildings.