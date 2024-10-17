Thane: Ambernath Man Who Fled After Killing Wife Tracked Down in Varanasi

In a shocking incident in Ambernath East, murder accused Vicky Baban Londhe was arrested from Varnasi, UP for brutally murdering his wife, Rupali Vicky Londhe. The crime occurred on October 8 at Parshva Hills Society in Palegaon. Vicky allegedly strangled his wife with a belt and then slit her throat with a knife after an argument escalated over her neglect of their daughter. He fled the scene immediately after the murder.

The Shivajinagar Police Station registered a case (No. 834/2024) under Section 103(1) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Three separate police teams were formed to track down the accused. Through interrogation of the suspect's friends and relatives, as well as technical analysis of his mobile phone, police traced Vicky's location to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Senior PI of the Shivaji Nagar police station Ramesh Patil told, “The accused confessed to the crime, stating that the argument stemmed from his frustration over Rupali's failure to properly care for their daughter.”

The operation, conducted under the supervision of senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Sanjay Jadhav, DCP Sachin Gore and ACP Suresh Varade led to Vicky’s arrest.