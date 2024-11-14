Thane: BJP Leader Jugal Upadhyay Abused, Office Vandalised in Dombivli by Unknown Miscreants; CCTV Video Goes Viral

BJP leader Jugal Upadhyay's office in Dombivli, Thane, was vandalised by a group of unknown assailants on Thursday, November 14. According to his profile on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Upadhyay is the General Secretary of BJP's Gujarati Cell for the Kalyan district.

CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, including X. In the 31-second clip, two miscreants are seen entering Upadhyay's office and arguing with him. The assailants appear to verbally abuse Upadhyay before throwing a chair at him, forcing him out of his seat. After vandalising his office, the youths fled the scene.

Upadhyay filed a complaint at the Vishnunagar Police Station, and the police registered a case. The Vishnunagar police are now investigating the incident and working to identify the suspects using CCTV footage.

Whether the vandalism was politically motivated or due to other reasons is yet to be determined. Further details will emerge from the ongoing investigation. In the Dombivli Assembly, there is currently a close contest between BJP-led Mahayuti alliance candidate and Cabinet Minister Ravindra Chavan and Thackeray Group candidate Dipesh Mhatre.