Thane: Builder Mangesh Gaikar Suffers Bullet Injury as Revolver Misfires, Hospitalised

Mangesh Gaikar, a prominent builder in the city, sustained injuries to his wrist after a licensed revolver he owned accidentally discharged. The incident, which occurred around noon at Gaikar's office, also resulted in injuries to his son, Shyam.

The accident occurred around noon at Gaikar's office while he was attempting to replace an old revolver with a new one. As he was removing the bullets from the old firearm, one bullet remained inside. When Gaikar pulled the trigger, the bullet discharged, striking his wrist. Shyamal was injured by flying glass when a bullet shattered a nearby window.

Both Gaikar and his son were immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition and are currently receiving further medical care.

Kalyan Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende visited the scene after learning of the incident and later met with Gaikar and his son at the hospital. Zende confirmed that the injuries occurred while Gaikar was cleaning the licensed weapon. He said that an investigation is underway, and CCTV footage from the office will be reviewed to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.