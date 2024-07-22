Thane Building Collapse: Residents Evacuated After Portion of 60-Year-Old Building’s Balcony Crashes in Naupada

A portion of the balcony at the Sankalp Society building near Bedekar Vidya Mandir, Naupada, Thane, collapsed around 12:40 p.m. today. The building, approximately 60 years old and classified as C2B (requiring structural repairs without necessitating evacuation), is in a hazardous condition. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

According to information received by the Disaster Management Cell from Prakash Payre, the building located near Puskaraj Building and opposite Lakshmi Nivas saw the collapse of its first-floor balcony. The remaining structure is now deemed extremely hazardous. The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received an alert from a local resident, Mr. Prakash Payre. Officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner of the Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee, rushed to the scene along with disaster management personnel and a pickup vehicle.

Sankalp Society (Ground+2+Terrace Room) is a 60-year-old structure classified under the C2B category. The building has developed severe cracks and is in a very precarious state. However, given the severity of the collapse and the overall dangerous condition of the building, authorities have ordered a complete evacuation.

Work is underway to empty the two shops on the ground floor. A total of seven residents lived in the building, and they have arranged accommodation with relatives. The water supply to the building has been completely shut off with the assistance of the Water Supply Department, and the electricity supply has been disconnected by MSEDCL staff.

Efforts are ongoing to remove the dangerous section of the balcony with the help of the Encroachment Department. For safety reasons, a danger zone has been cordoned off around the building, and residents and shopkeepers are prohibited from entering. Further actions will be taken by the Encroachment Department (Naupada-Kopri Ward Committee) to address the situation.