Thane Car Fire: Moving Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Near Royal Treat Hotel, Dramatic Video Emerges

A fire engulfed a moving Innova car near the Royal Treat Hotel in Thane(W) on Monday evening. The vehicle, registered as MH 05 DZ 7700 and owned by Dr Ajay Singh, was being driven by Mr Mohammed Sheikh on its route from Vartak Nagar, Thane to CBD Belapur when the incident occurred.

Innova Crysta caught fire at Khopat, Thane. The incident occurred opposite Royal Treat Restaurant and Bar, close to Khopat signal. Two individuals were traveling in the car at the time of the incident. Both passengers safely exited the vehicle when the fire broke out. pic.twitter.com/y4K1UEXVKS — Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) July 1, 2024

Two occupants inside the car managed to safely evacuate before the flames completely consumed it. Firefighters from the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell and Fire Department swiftly responded to the scene, extinguishing the blaze within 20 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.