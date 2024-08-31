Thane: CM Eknath Shinde to Inaugurate 800-Meter Balasaheb Thackeray Chowpatty on September 1

The second phase of the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Chowpatty, located at Gaymukh along the Nagla Bunder creek in Thane, is set for inauguration by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday, September 1. The chowpatty, spanning approximately 800 meters, represents a major addition to Thane's public spaces and is poised to become a landmark attraction in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. On Friday, MLA Pratap Sarnaik and Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao conducted a thorough inspection of the site, reviewing the progress of this ambitious waterfront development that includes jetty, special Ganesh immersion ghat, a dedicated area for last rites ceremonies, and a rare Miyawaki garden.

This significant urban development project is a collaborative effort involving the Central and State governments, Thane Municipal Corporation, and Thane Smart City Ltd.

The chowpatty includes additional facilities such as a pedestrian pathway along the creek, a footpath along the road, a Miyawaki garden, seating arrangements, an amphitheater, parking facilities, restrooms, electrical lighting, and CCTV surveillance, all under the Smart City initiative.

However, concerns were raised about the current shed at the Dashkriya Vidhi ghat, which locals say is too small. Responding to these concerns, Commissioner Rao instructed officials to expand the shed and ensure the availability of drinking water at the site.





This development provides a great space for the residents of Thane for outings and family trips. It is set to become the largest chowpatty in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, according to Commissioner Rao. Additionally, a replica of a naval vessel will be constructed at Nagla Bunder, marking the third phase of the Nagla Bunder Waterfront Development. The foundation stone for this project will also be laid by the Chief Minister, Commissioner Rao informed.

Following the chowpatty inspection, MLA Sarnaik and Commissioner Rao also visited the site of the upcoming multi-faith burial ground near Nagla Bunder Naka. Chief Minister Shinde has been closely monitoring this project, which will serve as a memorial grove for all faiths. Despite earlier delays, the project is now expected to move forward smoothly.

Commissioner Rao assured that the construction of the crematorium would be carried out in consultation with all community representatives to meet their specific needs, with strict adherence to guidelines concerning materials and design.