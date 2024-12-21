Thane Court Sentences 71-Year-Old Woman to Life Imprisonment for Murdering Daughter-in-Law

A court in Thane has sentenced 71-year-old Jamnaben Mangaldas Mange to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of her daughter-in-law in 2018. The elderly woman was found guilty of dousing her 30-year-old daughter-in-law, Dakshata Ashok Mange, with kerosene and burning her alive over trivial disputes.

The case was registered at Wagle Estate Police Station under sections 302, 498(A), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The investigating team, led by Woman Police Inspector S.V. Deshpande (Crime), gathered strong evidence against the accused and filed a comprehensive charge sheet in court.

Additional Sessions Judge D.S. Deshmukh of Thane court pronounced the verdict, sentencing the accused to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 50,000. The prosecution's case was successfully represented by public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre.

The police team, including Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gaware, and other officers including Sawale, Gavit, and Amol Sadekar, received widespread appreciation from both the police department and society for their meticulous investigation that led to the conviction.