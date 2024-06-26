Thane Crime Branch Busts International Prostitution Racket: Thai Woman Arrested, Three Rescued

For several months, foreign female agents have been luring women into prostitution across various locations, including Thane, Mumbai, Lonavala, and Goa. In a major crackdown on an international prostitution racket, the Thane Crime Branch's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell has arrested a Thai woman for allegedly running a prostitution ring and rescued three Thai women. In a related development, a foreign national involved in creating fake Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards has also been apprehended.

Based on confidential information provided by social worker Binu Varghese to Police Inspector Chetna Chaudhari of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, Thane Crime Branch, a raid was conducted on June 21, 2024. The operation took place at Vits Sharanam Hotel, Highway Service Road near Louiswadi, Wagle Estate, Thane, using a decoy customer. The main suspect, identified as Miss Salika Udom Wabanglai, 44, a Thai national, was arrested for allegedly forcing other Thai women into prostitution.

During the raid, three Thai women were rescued, including Miss Piyada Buna Kimpa, 36. A case was registered at Wagle Estate Police Station under sections 370(2) and 370(3) of the IPC, along with relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Further investigation led to the arrest of Bagdi Abdullah Mughed Saad, a Yemeni national residing in Pune, on June 25, 2024. Saad is accused of creating fake Aadhaar and PAN cards for the foreign nationals involved in the racket. The police have added charges under the Foreigners Act, 1946, as both arrested individuals were found to be overstaying their visas.

Shivraj Patil, DCP Crime, stated, “The investigation revealed that both the arrested female suspect's Thai passport and the arrested male suspect Bagdi Abdullah's Yemeni passport and visa had expired, yet they were residing in India. The investigation also found that the arrested suspects, despite not being Indian citizens, had obtained Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards using forged documents."

Additional charges under IPC sections 467, 468, 471, and 34 have been included for the creation and use of forged documents. The police suspect the involvement of a larger network in this document forgery operation and are continuing their investigation.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Joint Commissioner Dr. Gyaneshwar Chavan, and other senior officials. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Vanita Patil of the Anti-Extortion Cell, Crime Branch, Thane City.