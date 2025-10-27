Thane Crime: Man Stabbed by Three After Refusing to Host Diwali Party in Bhiwandi

Thane: Shocking case of crime has came to light where a 35-year-old youth was attacked with a knife by three individuals after he allegedly denied to host diwali party. This incident occurred on on October 22 in the Kamatghar area of Bhivandi. Chaubey resides with his mother and works as a painter. Police reports say that accuses Nilesh, Nikhil, and Annu approached Chaubey and demanded Diwali party. In response to which he said he had no money left after festival expenses, then Nikhil allegedly suggested Chaubey sell his gold chain to fund the party.

While Chaubey was on a call, Nikhil slapped him on the neck and allegedly threatened, "You don't know who I am; I just got out of jail, and it's like home to me," according to Loksatta. Annu then joined in, and Nikhil snatched Chaubey's gold chain. While Nilesh held Chaubey's hands, Nikhil stabbed him in the head. Annu continued the assault.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Six Arrested for Allegedly Killing 27-Year-Old Man in Chandrapur For Not Giving Diwali Gift

Residents were initially deterred by Nikhil's knife, and some shopkeepers closed their shops. Eventually, locals escorted Chaubey to the Narpoli Police Station. After initial treatment at a Bhivandi government hospital, Chaubey was transferred to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. Once stabilized, he filed a complaint at the Narpoli Police Station, leading to a case against Nilesh, Nikhil, and Annu, two of whom have prior criminal records.