Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts at Incense Stick Factory, 200 Kg of Red Phosphorus Powder Ignites (Watch Video)

A potentially dangerous fire broke out at Tanishka Micro Encapsulation Pvt. Ltd. Company, an incense stick manufacturing factory near Vandana Depot, adjacent to Satkar Hotel, Thane West today. The blaze originated in a stockpile of 200 kilograms of red phosphorus powder and was reported to the disaster management cell at approximately 12:39 p.m. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The factory, owned by Mr. Vineet Mittal, specializes in manufacturing incense sticks. Officials from the disaster management team, along with personnel from the Naupada Police Station, Mahavitaran, and firefighters, responded quickly to the scene. One rescue vehicle, a fire truck, and a jeep were deployed to handle the situation.





As of the latest update, cooling operations were underway at the site to prevent any potential re-ignition. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident.. An investigation into the cause of the fire and a review of safety measures at the factory are expected to follow.