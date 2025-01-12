Thane Fire: Huge Blaze Turns Furniture Warehouse Into Ashes in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out in Bhiwandi's Khandupada area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, January 12. According to the information, around six to seven shops, including furniture warehouses and garages, were gutted in a blaze.

As per the news agency IANS, the fire erupted between 4.30 and 5 am on Sunday in a scrap godown and quickly spread to nearby shops in the area due to the presence of flammable materials. On receiving the information, local police and three fire engines rushed to the spot. Firefighters are struggling to control ranging blazes.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out in Bhiwandi's Khandupada area, destroying 6-7 shops, including furniture warehouses and garages. The fire started around 4:30-5:00 AM in a scrap godown and quickly spread due to flammable materials. Three fire engines and police… pic.twitter.com/tG8lU6MluM — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

VIDEO | Large blaze turns a furniture warehouse to ashes in Thane, Mumbai. More details are awaited. #Firepic.twitter.com/7mNsYK65es — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 12, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out at Rangoon Zaika Dhaba in Kurla West (Watch Video).

Visuals shared by a news agency on X show chaos in the Bhiwandi area as locals were concerned due to a raging fire that has burned shops into ashes. Many local residents were also seen assisting firefighters in dousing the blaze.