Thane: Four Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegal Stay, Working in Navi Mumbai Bars

Four Bangladeshi women working as waitresses at a ladies bar in Navi Mumbai were arrested in Thane for illegally residing in India without valid passports or visas. The women had been living in the country for 4-5 years, operating out of a rented room in TMC Colony.

Senior PI Chetna Chowdhury of Thane City AHTC (Anti-Human Trafficking Cell) led the operation after receiving confidential information about the illegal residents. The raid was conducted at a room behind the Uthalsar Division Committee in TMC Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rabodi Police Station in Thane West.

The crime branch team seized Bangladeshi birth certificates and national ID cards from the arrested women. Investigators are now looking into who provided the room to these women and identifying the specific ladies bar in Navi Mumbai where they were employed.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the four women under the Passport Act and various BNS sections.