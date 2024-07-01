Thane: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbours in Bhiwandi Brawl Over Minor Dispute

In a shocking incident on the evening of June 23, 2024, a heated dispute in Bhiwandi escalated into a tragic murder. At around 5:00 PM, a 23-year-old woman and her mother, residents of Ramnagar, Bhiwandi, found themselves at the center of a deadly confrontation near the Shankar Temple. Their neighbors, Rajesh Pundalik Jamadar (35) and Prabhuling Pundalik Jamadar (30), became embroiled in a violent argument over household items stored in the open space. This seemingly mundane disagreement took a horrific turn, resulting in the brutal killing of the woman's brother, Rakesh Wangunti (39), with an iron rod.

The complainant's brother, Rakesh Wangunti, had asked the accused to remove the household items and other unused objects they had stored in the open space. This request led to an argument, during which Rajesh Pundalik Jamadar and Prabhuling Pundalik Jamadar attacked Wangunti with an iron rod. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to IGM Hospital, Bhiwandi. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, Mr. Wangunti was declared dead.

Based on the complaint filed by the deceased's sister, a case has been recently registered at Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi against the accused under IPC Section 302 (Punishment for Murder) and IPC Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). Both accused were immediately arrested, and further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Mr. Sarjerao Patil.