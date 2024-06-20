Thane Man Loses Rs 17.77 Lakh to Online Investment Fraud

A 62-year-old retired professional residing in Kapurbawdi, Thane West, has reported a significant financial loss due to an elaborate online fraud via a WhatsApp group. Rajiv Laxmikant Jaywant fell victim to the scam over the course of April to May 28, 2024, losing a staggering Rs. 17,77,000. The perpetrators allegedly enticed him with promises of lucrative opportunities in upper circuit trading and block trading.

The complainant was deceived into transferring a total of Rs. 17,77,000 (Rupees Seventeen Lakhs Seventy-Seven Thousand) to the bank account of the accused under the pretext of these trading activities. However, the accused failed to return the money, resulting in a financial fraud against the complainant.

Based on the complaint filed by Mr. Jaywant, a case has been registered against the unknown mobile number holder under Section 66(c)(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, along with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been registered as Crime No. 569/2024.

Further investigation into the matter is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Savale of the Kapurbawdi Police Station

