Thane: Man stabs parents in the neck

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man killed his parents in their house in the Titwala area in the Thane district on Wednesday. The accused has been as identified Anmol Bhosle. The police arrested the accused after his sister lodged a complaint.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when a stench started coming from the house in the Sai Darpan building located at Panchvati Chowk in Titwala Manda near Kalyan.

As per the report, the accused called his sister after killing his parents. After which his sister immediately reached home, only to find her parents lying dead in a pool of blood. She noticed Anmol sitting next to the dead bodies while the house smelled.

His sister informed the Titwala police station, after which police reached the spot. Police sent the bodies to Rukminibai Hospital for post-mortem and an investigation was taken up.

In the report, it came out that accused had stabbed the couple in the neck.