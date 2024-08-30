Thane: Married Couple Jumps Into Versova Creek After Fight; Husband Rescued, Woman Missing

A married couple from Naigaon in Thane district, Maharashtra, attempted suicide by jumping into Versova Creek on Thursday, August 29. While the husband was rescued, a search operation is ongoing for the wife. According to a TOI report, the woman jumped into the creek near the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway to commit suicide, and her husband followed in an attempt to save her.

The incident occurred around 10 am. Firefighters and a rescue team managed to save the husband, Dinesh Yadav (32), but his wife, Sashikala Dinesh Yadav (28), remains missing.

Also Read | Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Inspects Site In Sindhudurg (Watch Video).

Preliminary information suggests the couple frequently argued over domestic issues, leading to Shashikala's decision to end her life. She left their home around 9 am and headed to the creek by road, with her aunt and husband following closely. Despite her aunt's attempts to calm her down, Shashikala jumped into the water upon seeing Dinesh approaching. Dinesh also jumped in after her. The fire brigade arrived at the scene and conducted a search operation, which was called off in the evening.

The couple has two sons, one of whom is an infant. Police reported that Shashikala had been living in Uttar Pradesh with their children while Dinesh worked as a labourer in Mumbai. Shashikala had only arrived in Naigaon three days before the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the couple's argument.