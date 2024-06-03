Thane Monsoon 2024: TMC Nears Completion of Nullah Cleaning, Prepares Long-Term Flood Management Plan

Cleaning of most of the big and small nullahs and gutters in the Thane Municipal Corporation area is nearing completion. The work of removing floating garbage is being done on a daily basis, informed Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao. Rao inspected the nullah cleaning work in the final stages on Monday morning.

Nullah cleaning has been going on for about a month now. Nullahs have been cleaned in all wards through various agencies. It was also supervised by the Solid Waste Management Department and senior officials. “I myself have inspected the work of nullahs in different parts. At some places where the mouths of the nullahs are closed, nets are being installed and floating garbage is being removed at regular intervals. This will ensure that the flow of water remains unobstructed”, Commissioner Rao said.

During the inspection of nullahs, it was noticed that there is a need to undertake short and long-term works such as widening of gutters and strengthening of nullahs at some places. Therefore, planning is now underway for short-term and long-term measures to be taken in this regard. Short-term work will be planned during the monsoon season. Action will be taken on it after the monsoon is over, Commissioner Rao clarified.

Along with this, the work of preparing a comprehensive flood action plan for the entire municipal area is now underway for long-term measures. Due to the pace of urbanization, traffic arrangements and development works, the population density is also increasing. Due to this, old nullahs, natural nullahs are now becoming narrow. After a new study of them, wherever there is a need to intervene to remove obstacles, long-term measures will be taken by doing so. Its planning has also started. For example, the area around the Pedya Maruti Mandir in Jambhli Naka in Old Thane is a low-lying area. It has become bowl-shaped. All the roads converge there. Rainwater comes here from all sides. The chambers of the gutter are narrow. The outlet carrying water to the creek has also become narrow. It is necessary to prepare a comprehensive plan to address these issues and take remedial action. For this, long-term measures will be taken by discussing with IIT, our consultants, senior officials, public representatives, local citizens, traders etc., Commissioner Rao said.

Commissioner Rao inspected the nullah at Vrindavan Society Ritu Park, nullah at Rabodi-Rustamji, nullah near the jail at K Villa, nullah at Brims in Kopri, nullah near the passport office, and Pedya Maruti Mandir premises. He also interacted with the citizens near Pedya Maruti Mandir and got to know their problems.

Emergency Cell Activated

Thane Municipal Corporation has made advance preparations for the monsoon. “On that basis, we are ready to face the monsoon. According to the Meteorological Department's estimate, there is going to be five to ten percent more rain this year. This will be a big challenge. But our machinery is also ready to deal with the extra rain. Our emergency cell has been activated from June 1. In it, representatives of the Municipal Corporation, Police, Mahavitaran will be available 24 hours a day. So if any emergency situation arises during the monsoon, we can all face it together”, Commissioner Rao expressed confidence.

Emergency Helpline

Citizens should contact the emergency helpline number 8657887101 in any emergency situation, appealed Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.