Thane News: Environment Activists Sound Alarm Over Illegal Stone Quarrying Near Skyscrapers

Environmental groups have raised serious concerns about stone quarrying near residential skyscrapers in Bhayandarpada, and Ghodbunder in Thane warning of potential landslides and structural collapse. Activists have sent an urgent appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Ministry, requesting immediate intervention to address the issue.

Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, director of the Watchdog Foundation, highlighted that the quarrying is taking place alarmingly close to residential structures, violating the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. “The NGT order from September 2020 mandates a minimum distance of 200 meters between stone quarries and residential or public structures. However, the Bhayandarpada quarry is barely 30 meters away from a residential building,” Pimenta stated.

The constant blasting and quarrying activities have already caused high vibrations, compromising the structural integrity of nearby skyscrapers. “Even minor seismic activity could result in these buildings collapsing like a house of cards,” he warned.

In addition to the safety risks, residents are also grappling with noise and dust pollution. “The health and well-being of the residents are being severely impacted,” said NatConnect director B.N. Kumar.

The activists have demanded an immediate site inspection, issuance of a stop-work notice, and strict legal action against those violating the regulations. They also urged the government to review the quarry’s permissions and ensure compliance with all environmental and safety norms.

“These violations must not go unchecked. The government must act decisively to protect both the environment and the lives of the residents,” Pimenta added.