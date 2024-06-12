Thane: One Dead After Fire Breaks Out in 27-Story Residential Building in Tulsidham (Watch Video)

At least one died after a massive fire broke out on the fourth floor of Krishna Society, a 27-story residential building near D.A.V. Public School in Neelkanth Palms, Tulshidham, Thane West, around 3:11 AM today. The blaze engulfed Room No. 405, which was owned by Shri Nathamal Kedia.

Police personnel, fire brigade officials with one fire truck and one rescue vehicle, disaster management cell staff with one pickup truck, and a Thane Municipal Corporation ambulance rushed to the spot. Tragically, one person was found unconscious in the affected room and later succumbed to injuries.

Blaze Erupts in 27-Story Residential Building in Thane

The deceased has been identified as Shri Arun Kedia (47). The fire brigade and disaster management personnel pulled him out of the burning room and immediately rushed him to Bethany Hospital, Thane, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Five people were residing in the affected room. While four managed to escape safely, Shri Arun Kedia was trapped inside. All other residents of the building were also evacuated without any injuries. The fire, which caused extensive damage to the contents of Room No. 405, was brought under control and extinguished by 4:22 AM through the combined efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management teams. The situation is now under control.