Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a factory in the Saravali MIDC area in Thane's Bhiwandi. After receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot, and efforts were made to douse the blaze.

Visuals from the Fire Site

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a factory in Saravali MIDC in Bhiwandi taluka. Fire tenders have reached the spot. Efforts to douse the fire underway. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/nfS4M3VrUs — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

In a video shared by news agency ANI, it can be seen that the top floors of the building are engulfed in massive blaze, and huge clouds of black smoke are coming out from the building where the factories are situated.

As of now, no injuries or casualties reported yet. More details are awaited.