Thane: Pedestrian Dies in Road Accident After Truck Hits Him Near Saralgaon

Thane: A shocking incident has been reported in Thane's Saralgaon, where a 20-year old pedestrian died in truck accident. This incident took place on Monday November 17 night. A case has been registered against accused truck driver Rais Shah at Kinhawli police station. Police have arrested accused in connection with this case. After the accident, Rais lost control of his vehicle and hit three two-wheelers parked on the side of the road.

Mohan lived in the Nampada area here. He was walking on the Saralgaon road when a speeding truck hit him. He died on the spot. After the incident, truck driver Rais lost control of his vehicle and the truck hit three other two-wheelers parked on the side of the road. No one was injured in the incident as there was no driver on the two-wheelers. After receiving information about the accident, the Kinhawli police took Rais into custody.

A case has been registered against him at Kinhawli police station and he has been arrested, the Kinhawli police informed. A 70-year-old woman, Saraswati Mustanya Puchhla, was killed and her 21-year-old kin was seriously injured after a speeding truck struck their scooter in Mumbai's Govandi area. The accident took place near Shivajinagar Junction when both were on their way to a relative’s funeral on Monday afternoon, November 17.

21-year-old Sudhir Gudla, who lives with his family at MHADA colony in Prabhadevi, had travelled to Baiganwadi on Monday to attend the last rites of his uncle Ajay Puchla, who died a day earlier. His aunt, Puchhla, had arrived from Guntakal in Andhra Pradesh to attend the funeral.