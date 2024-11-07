Thane: Police Bust Sex Trafficking Ring, Rescue 14 Women

Thane, Maharashtra (November 7, 2024): Thane police have rescued 14 women and arrested three people, including a hotel manager, in connection with a sex trafficking ring operating out of a hotel in Ulhasnagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivraj Patil said Wednesday.

Police seized 2.75 lakh rupees in cash during the raid at the Sapphire Inn hotel on November 6.

Senior Police Inspector Naresh Pawar of the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell had received a tip-off that foreign women and girls were being forced into prostitution at the hotel in exchange for money.

Acting on the tip, Pawar's team, under the guidance of Patil and Assistant Commissioner Shekhar Bagde, raided the hotel and rescued the 14 women.

Police said the hotel staff was accepting money from customers in exchange for providing the women for prostitution. A manager, two waiters, and 23 customers have been booked at the central police station.

Police are investigating the nationality of the rescued women to determine if they are from Bangladesh or other foreign countries.