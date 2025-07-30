Thane: Pothole-Ridden Bhiwandi-Wada Road Claims Life of 18-Year-Old

Thane, Maharashtra (July 30, 2025): An 18-year-old youth lost his life after his motorcycle slipped on a pothole-ridden road in Bhiwandi's Wada area in Thane district. The deceased has been identified as Yash Rajesh More, a resident of Kawad in Madkyacha Pada. On July 20, Yash was on his way to the gym when his bike lost balance due to a pothole on the Bhiwandi-Wada Road. He fell and sustained serious injuries. Yash had been undergoing treatment for the past ten days but died during treatment earlier today.

Following his death, angry villagers blamed the poor road condition and held the contractor responsible. Locals staged a protest by blocking the road and placing Yash’s body at the accident site. They demanded that a case be filed against the contractor and related officials.

Traffic was affected due to the roadblock. Police and traffic officials rushed to the scene to manage the situation.