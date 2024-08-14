Thane: Robbery Attempt at jewellery Shop Foiled; One Arrested, Three Escape

Four armed robbers on two motorcycles attempted to rob a jewellery shop at gunpoint near Balkum Naka in Thane on Wednesday. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when the robbers entered the store and threatened the shopkeeper with a gun, demanding gold jewelry and cash. However, the shopkeeper's quick thinking foiled their attempt and he immediately alerted the police.

Thane police, along with the help of local residents, swiftly reached the scene and apprehended one of the accused. The remaining three managed to escape. The arrested accused is being interrogated and police are using this information to track down the other three. According to police, the accused have a criminal history and are suspected of being involved in other criminal activities.

Thane police have taken serious note of the incident and have increased security measures in the city. The incident has created a sense of fear among the traders and residents of Balkum Naka. Police have held discussions with local trade associations on security measures.

Thane police have advised citizens to remain vigilant and have emphasized the importance of installing security cameras and other security systems in shops. Special teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining accused and nakabandis have been set up at various locations in Thane city. Police have assured that the remaining accused will also be arrested soon.