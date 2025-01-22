Thane RTO's Road Safety Campaign: 1,500 Drivers Tested, 2,000 School Bus Drivers Trained

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane has conducted eye tests for 1,500 drivers and organized safety training for 2,000 school bus drivers over the past six months as part of an aggressive road safety campaign, Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil revealed at a press conference today.

Speaking about the State Road Safety Campaign 2025 and the government's 100-day priority program, Patil detailed a comprehensive list of initiatives undertaken by the RTO. These included surveys of accident-prone "black spots" and subsequent safety improvements, public awareness drives for helmet usage, and various community engagement events like bicycle rallies, two-wheeler rallies, and women's car rallies.

The RTO has taken its safety message directly to young people, organizing a drawing competition that drew 10,000 student participants and conducting road safety lectures across schools and colleges. The office also coordinated blood donation camps and training sessions for motor driving schools.

At the press conference, officials also launched a children's book titled "Aaji chi Rasta Suraksha Babat chi Goshta"" by author Vijay Katti. The book was published in collaboration with the District Collector's Office and the District Information Office.

The event was attended by District Information Officer Manoj Sanap, Deputy RTO Rohit Katkar, author Vijay Katti, Assistant RTOs Mansing Khade, Dhananjay Gosavi, Ganesh Patil, and other transport department officials.