Thane Rural Police Arrest Four in ₹21.11 Lakh Industrial Theft

In a significant breakthrough, the Thane Rural Police and Local Crime Branch have arrested four individuals involved in industrial company theft in Khativli, Thane district. The heist, which occurred in the early hours of October 8, 2024, saw the thieves enter Span Filling Systems Pvt. Ltd. through a drainage hole behind the premises. Once inside, they made off with stainless steel parts valued at a staggering ₹21.11 lakh from the company’s premises.

The accused have been identified as:

Naseem Mochin Khan (42), a tempo driver from Vasai Mohammad Abbas Khan (24), also a tempo driver from Bhiwandi Paresh Chandrakant Patil (26), from Bhiwandi Shah Alam Hafig Chaudhary (37), from Bhiwandi, identified as the receiver of the stolen goods

The gang of four carefully planned the operation, utilizing the cover of darkness. The culprits first gained access to the company through an unlocked shutter and loaded the stolen goods into two tempos. The theft came to light when the company's manager, Kumar Manohar Darara, filed a complaint, leading the Vasind Police to launch an immediate investigation. As a result, a formal complaint was registered at the Vasind Police Station under B.N.S. Sections 331 (2)(4), 305, and 3(5).

Based on surveillance footage and information from local informants, the police tracked the accused. In a swift operation, the police arrested three of the main culprits, who confessed to the crime and revealed that the stolen material had been handed over to Shah Alam Chaudhary for sale. Police recovered parts worth ₹19.37 lakh from Chaudhary’s possession and seized the tempos used in the operation, valued at ₹3 lakh.

Thane Rural Crime Branch, led by Senior Police Inspector Suresh Manore and supported by Inspector Harshvardhan Barve of the Vasind Police were actively involved in solving the case. Superintendent of Police Dr. D.S. Swami and additional Superintendent of Police Bharat Tangade directed the investigation, emphasizing the need to curb rising theft incidents in the region.

Further investigations are underway, with police pursuing any additional accomplices involved in the heist.