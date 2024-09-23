Thane School Burglary: Unidentified Miscreants Steal Goods Worth Rs 61,000 During Ganpati Festival Closure

Unidentified miscreants reportedly broke into Walmiki School in Ambivili, Thane district, Maharashtra, stealing goods worth approximately Rs 61,000, according to police statements on Monday. The school was closed for the Ganpati festival from September 5 to 14.

During this time, it is alleged that individuals broke into the school premises and stole items including fans, speaker boxes, ladders, and computers, totaling a value of Rs 61,000, as reported by an official from Khadakpada police station. Upon reopening after the holidays, the school management discovered these items were missing, according to a complaint lodged by the head of the school, police stated.

Also Read| Eid-E-Milad 2024: Two People Die of Electrocution During Procession in Pune.

Based on a complaint filed on Saturday, an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 331(2)(3) (house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

