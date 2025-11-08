Thane Shocker: Wife and Her Lover Murder Husband, Flee After Dumping Body in River

Thane: A shocking case of crime has came to light where a 44-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her neighbour. According to information, wife had an affair with person whom she committed crime. Following the crime, duo dumped his body in a river in Thane district's Badlapur. Police have launched manhunt for both accused, who remain absconding since the Thursday, November 06, 2025.

According to PTI report, Badlapur police said that Kisan Parmar was murdered by his wife, Manisha Parmar, and her lover, Laxman Bhoir (36), a neighbour. Senior Inspector Kishore Shinde stated that Manisha and Laxman strangled Kisan with a rope after he confronted Manisha about their affair. They then disposed of the body, wrapped in bedding, in a nearby river to conceal the crime.

Following the crime, the perpetrators immediately fled. That evening, locals reported a suspicious bundle in the river, leading police to recover the body, which was sent for autopsy. Police confirmed the cause of death as strangulation, and evidence suggested the murder was planned to conceal an affair. An FIR was filed against both accused under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an extensive search operation is underway in Thane district.

Preliminary inquiries revealed frequent arguments between the couple due to the husband's suspicion of his wife's relationship. Despite the accused's attempt to conceal the crime, police are confident they will be apprehended soon, citing key leads from technical and local intelligence. The investigation is ongoing.