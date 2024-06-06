Thane: TMC Launches 'RRR' Centers to Promote Reduce, Recycling and Reuse

In a bid to promote the 'Reduce, Reuse, recycle' ethos, the Thane Municipal Corporation has established 'RRR' centers at 10 strategic locations across the city, including the municipal headquarters and ward committee offices. These centers are dedicated to gathering items that are still in good condition but are no longer needed, such as books, old toys, clothes, and e-waste, with the intention of facilitating their reuse.

The center at the municipal headquarters was inaugurated by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who fervently urged Thane residents to actively engage in this initiative and contribute as many reusable items as possible. "Items like books, old toys, clothes, and e-waste that are in good condition can be donated at these centers," Rao emphasized. "The donated items will be distributed to those in need through the collaborative efforts of voluntary organizations."

This initiative aligns with the Thane Municipal Corporation's broader goal of achieving the 'Zero Waste Concept' outlined in the Swachh Survekshan 2024. The overarching objective is to maintain the city's cleanliness and aesthetic appeal while prioritizing the welfare of its inhabitants.

The 'RRR' centers will function as convenient drop-off points for items suitable for reuse or recycling, thereby diverting them away from landfills. By encouraging sustainable practices and fostering a sense of responsibility towards waste management, this initiative aims to cultivate a culture of mindful consumption and environmental stewardship among Thane residents.