Thane: TMC's Administrative New 32-storey Building to Cost Rs 727 Crore

The Thane civic body, situated in the home constituency of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has revealed plans to construct a new administrative building with an estimated cost of Rs 727 crore. According to a report of PTI, The office block will have a 32-floor structure and a 5-storey ‘Mahasabha’ building besides two basement parking levels, said an official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday.

During his recent visit to the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for the project. Once completed, the facility is anticipated to offer significant benefits to Thane residents by centralizing various municipal offices under one roof, according to officials.

A TMC official highlighted that the new facility will greatly streamline operations and enhance service delivery to the public. This ambitious project is a crucial component of the city's ongoing infrastructure development initiatives, underscoring Thane's increasing significance in Maharashtra's urban landscape.

