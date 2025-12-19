Thane Traffic Update: Midnight Road Repairs on Ghodbunder Stretch to Continue Till December 21

Thane Municipal Corporation and the Public Works Department have once again initiated road repair work in the Gaimukh Ghat stretch on Ghodbunder Road. During repairs carried out for three days last week, only a single lane could be completed, leaving the work unfinished. As a result, the Thane Traffic Police have granted fresh permission to continue repairs until December 21, restricted to midnight hours. However, no special traffic diversions or advisories have been announced for this period, raising concerns of severe congestion. With holidays approaching, commuters may face significant traffic snarls along the busy Ghodbunder Road corridor.

Ghodbunder Road serves as a crucial link connecting Thane and Navi Mumbai with Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar, and Borivali, witnessing daily movement of thousands of office-goers and commuters. Flanked by Sanjay Gandhi National Park on one side and the Thane creek on the other, the road remains narrow despite heavy usage. Large commercial vehicles from Vasai, Palghar, and Gujarat frequently pass through this route towards Bhiwandi and Uran JNPA. Along with freight traffic, private vehicles and state transport buses further add to congestion, making uninterrupted traffic flow extremely challenging.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Bombay High Court Suspends Sentence of NCP Leader Manikrao Kokate, Grants Bail in 1995 Cheating and Forgery Case

Between December 12 and 14, Thane Municipal Corporation and the PWD undertook dense bituminous macadam and mastic asphalt work from Kajupada to Fountain Hotel. During this phase, the Thane Traffic Police imposed restrictions on heavy vehicles, allowing light vehicles to ply through a single operational lane. Despite these measures, the authorities managed to complete repairs on only one side of the road. The second lane remained unattended, prompting officials to schedule fresh repair work to address the unfinished section and restore road safety.

The remaining lane repair is now being carried out between December 18 and December 21. Thane Traffic Police have allowed the work to proceed between 12 midnight and 6 am, during which traffic at the repair location will be completely halted. Since vehicles will be released in a one-way manner after work hours, congestion is expected to build up. Commuters have been urged to avoid using Ghodbunder Road unless absolutely necessary to prevent delays and inconvenience.

Heavy vehicles usually move along Ghodbunder Road at night, traveling between Vasai, Palghar, Gujarat, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Uran JNPA. The volume of light vehicles is also relatively high during late-night hours. Any traffic jam occurring around midnight or early morning could have a ripple effect, impacting traffic movement in Thane city, Mira Bhayandar, and even the Mumbai–Ahmedabad highway. Authorities fear prolonged congestion if motorists fail to cooperate during the repair period.