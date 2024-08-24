Thane Traffic Update: Multiple Truck Breakdowns Cause Vehicular Congestion on Ghodbunder Road

A severe traffic jam has paralyzed the Ghodbunder Road connecting Thane to Borivali, causing significant delays for commuters. The congestion stretches across several areas, including Brahmand, Kasarvadavli, and Anand Nagar.

Traffic Police Inspector Jitendra Rathod informed LokmatTimes.com that the gridlock was triggered by the breakdown of two trucks at Gaimukh Ghat. "The disabled vehicles have now been removed from the main road, and we are working to normalize traffic flow," Inspector Rathod stated.





Frustrated commuters shared their experiences. One driver said, "I've been stuck in Brahmand for over an hour now." Another motorist reported being stranded at a single location for two and a half hours.

The situation has raised concerns about emergency access, with one commuter noting, "It's becoming increasingly difficult to navigate Ghodbunder Road during emergencies due to such heavy traffic." Local authorities continue to clear the backlog.