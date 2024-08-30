Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Palghar Visit

Due to the scheduled visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palghar district today, the Thane Traffic Police have announced several traffic restrictions to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The visit may also see other significant dignitaries traveling to Palghar, leading to the implementation of special traffic management protocols.

The expected influx of citizens attending the event via buses from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), private buses, and other vehicles necessitates these measures. These traffic restrictions will be in effect from 12:01 AM to 8:00 PM today. Emergency vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigades, and ambulances, are exempt from these restrictions. To prevent traffic jams caused by heavy vehicles on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, and to maintain smooth traffic flow for the convenience of the public, the following directives have been issued:

Traffic Restrictions and Alternate Routes:

1. Narpoli/Kongaon Traffic Subdivision:

No Entry: All types of heavy vehicles traveling from Mumbai, Thane, and Kalwa towards Narpoli via Mankoli are restricted from entering the Mankoli/Kasheli area towards Gujarat.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should take the Mumbai-Nashik Highway via Mankoli and Bhiwandi-Vadpe Road towards their desired destinations.

2. Kapurbawdi Traffic Subdivision:

No Entry: Heavy vehicles heading towards Ahmedabad via Ghodbunder Road or the Mumbai-Nashik Highway are restricted at Majiwada Bridge and Kapurbawdi Circle.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should proceed on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway via Vadpe Naka towards their intended destinations.

3. Kalwa Traffic Subdivision:

No Entry: Heavy vehicles from Navi Mumbai via Belapur Road and Patni Junction heading towards Gujarat will be restricted at Patni Junction.

Alternative Route: Diverted via Airoli and Anandnagar toll plazas to the Mumbai-Nashik Highway towards Nashik.

4. Mumbra Traffic Subdivision:

No Entry: Heavy vehicles traveling from Panvel and Mahape towards Thane via Mumbra Bypass will be restricted at Dahisar Mori and Shilphata Junction.

Alternative Route: These vehicles should take Gammon Road and proceed via Kharegaon Toll Plaza towards their desired destinations.

5. Kopri Traffic Subdivision:

No Entry: Heavy vehicles entering Thane via Kopri Anandnagar will be stopped at the Anandnagar toll plaza.