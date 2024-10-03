Thane Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory Ahead of PM Modi's Visit at Ghodbunder Road; Check Alternate Routes

The Thane Traffic Police have announced several road closures and diversions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, on October 5 for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme event. Anticipating a large turnout of dignitaries and the public, officials will implement stringent traffic controls to prevent congestion and facilitate smooth mobility, according to the Thane police.

Parking will be banned along key routes from October 3 until the event concludes on October 5, according to police officials. The restricted areas include the service road from Thane city to Ghodbunder Road, the stretch between DMart and Tieten Hospital, and the route from Ovala to Waghbil Naka.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Kasarvadavali, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, on October 5, 2024, for the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme event, expected to attract many attendees and dignitaries. To ensure smooth transportation and prevent traffic congestion, parking will be banned in certain city areas," the Thane Police announced.

Key Road Closures:

Ghodbunder Thane Road (Towards DMart):

Access to the service road near Tieten Hospital heading towards DMart will be closed to all vehicles. Traffic from Tieten Hospital will be redirected through Kasarvadavali, Anandnagar, and Waghbil Bridge.

Waghbil Naka to Ovala:

The service road from Waghbil Naka to Ovala will be closed at the Waghbil Naka signal. Vehicles will be diverted via TJSB Bank Chowk and Children’s Park to reach their destinations.

No Parking Zones:

The service road from Tieten Hospital to DMart is designated as a no-parking zone.

The section from Waghbil Naka to Anandnagar Naka is also designated as a no-parking area.

These restrictions do not apply to emergency vehicles, including police, fire brigades, ambulances, and vehicles transporting oxygen or other essential services, according to the Thane Police communiqué. The public is advised to use alternative routes to minimize inconvenience during this period, the police further stated.