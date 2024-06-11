Thane Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion at Kapurbawdi Junction Due to Metro Work Frustrates Commuters During Peak Hours

There is massive traffic at Kapurbawdi Junction. Commuter Himanshu Mukerjee told LokmatTimes.com, "I was stuck for a good 25-30 minutes in the traffic. Metro work + the non-availability of a traffic signal is the reason for this traffic. My office is at Ghansoli. Daily, I have to leave 1 hour before from Dahisar. By the time I crossed the Kapurbawdi junction, several traffic wardens were reached and regulating the traffic."

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department's repair work on the 700-meter stretch at Gaimukh Ghat is done. Traffic is operating smoothly there. Traffic has been opened on both sides. Last week, only a single lane was operational, necessitating a 20-minute alternating traffic system.

However, there is still traffic at Manpada, Vihaangs Inn & Balkum. Daily commuters are frustrated due to the frequent traffic congestion. Another commuter said, "Why are heavy vehicles plying in the morning hours on Ghodbunder road causing a slow moment of traffic for office goers? Please stop the moment of heavy vehicles in peak hours."