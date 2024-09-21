Thane: Two Hearing, Speech-Impaired Children Reported Missing From Government-Run Home in Ulhasnagar

Two hearing and speech-impaired children have been reported missing from a government-run children's home in Maharashtra's Thane district. The children, aged 14 and 17, went missing from the establishment in Ulhasnagar on Thursday morning.

The duo have been inmated at the children's home in March 2023. They fled the facility around 6.30 am, taking the mobile phone of a security guard with them.

Police have registered a case under section 37 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against unidentified persons based on a complaint filed by the caretaker.

(With inputs from PTI)