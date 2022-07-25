Thane: Two women die of swine flu in two days; 20 infected

Thane: After Mumbai, it has been seen that swine flu has struck in Thane as well. In the past few days, 20 patients of this disease have been found in Thane city. The Health Department of the Municipal Corporation has informed that two women have died due to this disease. Both these women are said to be from Kopri area and according to this, the health department has started the work of visiting this area. Accordingly, 600 houses have been inspected and no symptoms have been found in them, the health department of the municipality has informed.

While the Corona epidemic is coming under control to some extent, now it has been seen that swine flu has raised its head in Thane. Swine flu has killed two of them. Among the dead are two women, one is 71 years old and the other is 51 years old. is The first woman was admitted for treatment on July 14. Then she died of a heart attack on 19. The other woman was admitted to a private hospital on July 14. She died on July 18, the health department said. In the month of July, 20 swine flu patients have been detected and 15 of them have been successfully treated and discharged home. 5 patients are undergoing treatment.

Apart from this, dengue and malaria patients have also increased and presently there are 8 dengue and 14 malaria patients in Thane. It has been clarified on behalf of the administration that no one has died due to this disease. On behalf of the municipal administration, so far 600 people have gone to their houses and checked whether they have symptoms of fever or swine flu. Although no one has developed any symptoms in this yet, proper care is being taken by the administration.